Palm Beach County bar holds fundraiser for nurse attacked at Palms West Hospital

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A local bar is taking a tragic situation and turning it into something good.

Rack N Balls held its first fundraiser in honor of nurse Leelamma Lal. All proceeds, go directly to her family, and people there told WPTV that after they heard what happened, it's the least they could do.

WATCH: Dozens gathered in support of Lal and her family

“I heard about that today and, yes, that that was one of the reasons I came here,” said Frank DiSclafani.

Amidst the glow of candlelight, nurse advocate Meghan Marks relayed a message from Leela’s family.

“The family is just so thankful and moved by the support from the community,” said Marks. Something so tragic has happened, yet it's just been such a beautiful movement of first responders, health care workers, and just the community in general coming together to support Leela and wishing her the best with her recovery.”

Including the candles, all proceeds from the night go right to the family. That means all checks, shirt sales, raffles and more all paid for by nonprofit Bikers for Wounded Heroes. They’re even giving discounted tattoo designs inspired by Leela.

Krystin Weiss, the charity’s president, was the first to get the ink.

“Everybody's turning out to pay their respects and do what they can to help out and once again, to show their empathy and feeling of community,” said event sponsor Robert Weintraub with Gorilla Motors.

This is the first of a few fundraisers for Lal, which will be held at Rack N Balls every Thursday for the rest of this month.