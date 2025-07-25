WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A judge has paused an internal affairs investigation of four West Palm Beach captains accused of getting overtime pay they didn't earn.

The judge ruled this week that the city's internal affairs investigation has to wait while the officer's lawsuit against the city is resolved.

Judge pauses city investigation into 4 West Palm Beach police captains amid lawsuit

The four captains are among six supervisors placed on administrative leave last year when the city claimed they forged timecards to collect overtime for off-duty work.

In a court brief, the lawyer for the police captains argued that the city violated their rights in the internal affairs process.

The city is working to determine if the captains should be suspended or fired.