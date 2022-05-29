Investigation of worker's death at construction site continues

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — An investigation is underway into the death of a construction worker on a West Palm Beach condominium who fell 11 floors to her death.

Police responded Saturday just before 9 a.m. to the La Clara Palm Beach condominium on S. Flagler Drive.

"When units arrived on scene, they discovered a 23-year-old Miami Dade woman who had landed on a second-floor landing on this construction site," said Mike Jachles with the West Palm Beach Police Department.

Police identifying the woman as Yamileth Martinez-Ponce from Allapattah in Miami Dade County.

Investigators say Martinez was working on flooring in one of the units and somehow fell from a 13th floor balcony.

Martinez was pronounced dead on the scene.

"Nobody observed her falling but their workers that saw out of their peripheral vision they saw that's what detectives are trying to piece together," said Jachles.

The West Palm Beach Police Homicide Unit is investigating, and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has been contacted.

Martinez was an employee of Jovavesa Corp. in Miami, who was a subcontractor at the site.

"Hopefully, the employer had workers compensation insurance and the work comp carrier will provide the benefits for the dependents," said compensation attorney with Franks, Koenig & Neuwelt, Andrew Neuwelt, who is not attached to this case.

According to OSHA in 2019, 5,333 workers died on the job with 1-in-5 being in construction.

"I think they're going to be looking into several factors, and that would include safety equipment," said Neuwelt. "Finding out what she was doing, was she supposed to be there. However, none of that will matter in the big picture as long as she was there doing what she was supposed to do."

Neuwelt said in Florida, any employer with four or more employees is required to have workers compensation.

In the construction industry it can be as low as one.

If something happens you have an accident as an injured employee you have to report your accident or injury within 30 days to your employer. You have to ask for medical care if you're concerned about it if you don't know what your rights are or what the rules are in the state of Florida consultant attorney," said Neuwelt. "People get hurt every day throughout the state of Florida, we're here to try to help them if we can."