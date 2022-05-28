Worker falls 13 stories to her death at West Palm Beach construction site

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A Miami-Dade County woman died Saturday morning when she fell from the 13th floor of a West Palm Beach luxury condominium that is under construction.

Shortly before 9 a.m. West Palm Beach police and Fire Rescue received a call from the site of La Clara Palm Beach at 1515 S. Flagler Drive about a worker that had fallen to her death.

Officers discovered the body of Yamileth Martinez-Ponce, 23, on the second floor landing.

Detective say she was working for a flooring company installing flooring in one of the units when she fell from the balcony.

West Palm Beach police spokesperson Mike Jachles said no one directly observed her fall, but other workers saw her fall in their peripheral vision.

She was pronounced deceased at the scene.