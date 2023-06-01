Watch Now
Protest held in opposition of new Florida immigration law

'Latino Movement' gathers outside West Palm Beach City Hall
Protesters gathered Thursday in downtown West Palm Beach in opposition to a new state law that they called anti-immigrant.
'Latino Movement' sign during immigration protest in downtown West Palm Beach, June 1, 2023
Posted at 11:59 AM, Jun 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-01 12:38:34-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Protesters gathered Thursday in downtown West Palm Beach in opposition to a new state law that they called anti-immigrant.

A sizable group of protesters gathered outside City Hall, holding signs to demonstrate the importance of immigrants in Florida's workforce.

Several businesses throughout the state closed in support of immigrants.

Jesse Bustamante, who organized the "Latino Movement" protest, said immigrants "work very hard" and are leaving the state because of Florida's new law.

According to the Migration Policy Institute, about 800,000 undocumented immigrants call Florida home.

Bustamante said without immigrants, there will be a workforce shortage in the restaurant industry, construction and hospitality.

