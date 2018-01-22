Three women were sold for sex in a home in a Palm Beach County neighborhood.

Delray Beach Police say two men beat the victims and kept them hooked on drugs so they could control the women. The experts say what happened in Delray Beach is not rare.

Palm Beach State College hosted a human trafficking forum Monday to educate college students and community members about the crimes that may be happening near them.

"It was really like eye-opening," said Palm Beach State College student Victoria Baudanza.

"A lot of people think that human trafficking can't happen to them or in their neighborhood, but let me tell you something. This is happening in your backyard, in my backyard, in your community," said Palm Beach State College Human Trafficking Coalition Chair Kanathy Haney.

On Friday, Delray Beach police arrested Ronald Carter and Joseph Troutman of Delray Beach. Police say the two men were housing 3 victims of human trafficking. The women were sold over and over for sex while their pimps allegedly fed their drug addictions at a home on Southwest 10 Avenue in Delray Beach.

"They never talked bad to me, they ever tried nothing with me," said a woman named Modela who lives in the same building but in a different unit.

Modela said nothing ever stood out to her.

"They might do that inside the house, but they don’t do that outside the house," she said.

But as college students learned Monday, there are several signs, including cars in and out of a home at all hours of the night, that might point to human trafficking.



"I think many people are dismissive of it because it doesn't affect them, but it's our responsibility to help victims," said student Sean Modrow.

Anyone who has been a victim or knows someone who is a victim of human trafficking should call the National Human Trafficking hot line at 1-888-373-7888.