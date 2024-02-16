Homicide suspects arrested in West Palm Beach after bailing from vehicle, sheriff's office says

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Multiple homicide suspects were taken into custody Friday after at least one of them bailed out of a vehicle, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said.

Teri Barbera, a spokeswoman for the sheriff's office, said the suspects were identified and followed to the area of 45th Street and Broadway in West Palm Beach, where at least one of them got out of the car.

"All have been apprehended," Barbera said in written statement to WPTV.

A photo from our WPTV news crew at the scene showed a white sedan crashed into a curb with its front bumper damaged, and a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office cruiser parked just feet behind the car.

WPTV West Palm Beach respond to an incident in the area of 45th Street and Broadway on Feb. 16, 2024.

Northboro Elementary School, which is located about five blocks south of the intersection, was briefly on a code yellow lockdown Friday afternoon because of law enforcement activity off campus, the School District of Palm Beach County said.

That lockdown was eventually lifted at approximately 1:15 p.m.