Man gunned down at Belle Glade store, deputies say

BELLE GLADE, Fla. — A man died Thursday after a shooting at a Belle Glade store, deputies said.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the shooting took place shortly after 5 p.m. at the 4th Street Store located in the 300 block of MLK Boulevard.

When deputies arrived they learned that the shooting had just occurred and the victim was taken by friends to a local fire rescue station.

Palm Beach County Fire personnel then took the man to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

Detectives are investigating the case but have not released a suspect or motive.

The name of the victim has not been released.