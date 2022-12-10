Watch Now
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion C Palm Beach CountyWest Palm Beach

Actions

Hit-and-run driver arrested after bicyclist killed in West Palm Beach

Witnesses help apprehend driver, police say
Cyclist hit and killed in West Palm Beach, Dec. 9, 2022
West Palm Beach Police Department
A bicyclist was hit and killed in 8900 block of Okeechobee Boulevard near Sansbury Way on Dec. 9, 2022.
Cyclist hit and killed in West Palm Beach, Dec. 9, 2022
Posted at 7:22 PM, Dec 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-09 19:23:38-05

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Police in West Palm Beach said a driver is in custody after a bicyclist was hit and killed Friday evening.

The incident occurred in 8900 block of Okeechobee Boulevard near Sansbury Way.

According to a tweet from the police department, the driver tried to flee the scene but was quickly apprehended by officers with help from witnesses.

Three westbound lanes were closed at 7 p.m. while police investigate.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Spelling Bee promo

Enroll your school today!