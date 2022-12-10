Hit-and-run driver arrested after bicyclist killed in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Police in West Palm Beach said a driver is in custody after a bicyclist was hit and killed Friday evening.

The incident occurred in 8900 block of Okeechobee Boulevard near Sansbury Way.

According to a tweet from the police department, the driver tried to flee the scene but was quickly apprehended by officers with help from witnesses.

Three westbound lanes were closed at 7 p.m. while police investigate.