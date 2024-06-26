'He was a good man': Loved ones mourn worker killed by scissor lift collapse outside Kravis Center

Friends of John Trevor Whiting are honoring his life after he was tragically killed outside the Kravis Center during a workplace incident.

“I got a call there was an accident and Jay was killed," stated longtime friend Anne Pape.

West Palm Beach Worker killed outside Kravis Center when scissor lift collapses Scott Sutton

Loved ones recalled the tragic moment on Monday. They said Whiting went by ‘Jay’, and described him as an amazing human.

“He loved his animals," shared Pape. "He would help anyone. Anywhere, anytime. A friend called; he would be there.”

Authorities said Whiting was killed Monday morning while loading a 1,500 pound scissor lift onto a flatbed truck that fell on him. Pape said she was with Whiting’s mom when they were notified.

“She was kinda just devastated," stated Pape. "She just lost her daughter a few years ago and now she lost her son.”

Whiting worked with All Florida Transport Services in Lake Park. Pape said he was an employee with the company since 2000 and added he was not only a hard worker but also always kept his promises.

“When my dad passed away, my dad asked him to always take care of me, and he did," said Pape. "It didn’t matter where I was or what I was doing, he was always there.”

Coworkers and officers managed to lift the piece off but Whiting was pronounced dead at the scene.

"It's just so overwhelming to comprehend the accident situation and what happened to him."

Some of Whiting's coworkers from All Florida took to social media to honor his legacy.

“I just really want people to know, he was really, really good. He was a good man," stated Pape. "Rey and your truck are being taken care of and so is your mom. We got it all covered for you honey, we do.”

Pape said the family will lay him to rest this weekend.

Authorities confirm OSHA is investigating the incident.