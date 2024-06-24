Scissor lift collapses on Martin County man, killing him outside Kravis Center

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A worker was killed Monday morning outside the Kravis Center in downtown West Palm Beach, police said.

The incident happened just after 9 a.m. at 701 Okeechobee Blvd. when a piece of equipment fell on a contractor outside the north side of the artist's entrance.

The contractor was loading a 1,500-pound scissor lift onto a flatbed truck when it collapsed on top of him.

WPTV West Palm Beach police respond to the area near the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts on June 24, 2024.

Officers and workers managed to lift it off of the victim, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man's name has not been released, but police said he is a Martin County resident in his 50s.

It's unclear what company the victim worked for, but police said he did not work for the Kravis Center.

OSHA responded to the scene to investigate.