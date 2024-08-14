Harriet Himmel Theater renovations: Why are the building's steps being reduced to rubble?

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — We're listening to your concerns and taking your questions to the developers surrounding the renovations of a nearly century-old building located at West Palm Beach's City Place.

The Harriet Himmel Theater was built in 1926 and has been one of the only buildings of its age to stick around as West Palm Beach sees constant change.

West Palm Beach is no stranger to renovations and new construction in the downtown hub of City Place.

Construction crews have begun tearing down the theater's 98-year-old staircase. According to the developer, along with the City Place website, Related Companies has invested $20 million into the renovation.

WPTV reporter Michael Hoffman did some digging following concerns about the renovations and found that there are no plans to change the façade as it is repaired. Developers plan to add a new roof, windows, exterior lighting and some internal improvements to meet current safety codes.

However, people living and working in the area said it's a shame to see such a historic place torn to pieces.

WPTV Resident Tre Paus shares his thoughts on the ongoing redevelopment at the Harriet Himmel Theater.

"It's sad that they're just tearing it down," local resident Tre Paus said. "It's such a beautiful building."

"When you're destroying something, it's like you destroy a memory," added another resident, Leon Williams.

The developer has not disclosed when the project will be completed.

WPTV will update you when we learn more.