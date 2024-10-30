Gunman faces attempted first-degree murder after shooting co-worker multiple times, police say

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — WPTV is learning new information about a shooting Sunday night near a fall festival in West Palm Beach.

The shooting occurred near Gaines Park on North Australian Avenue just before 6:30 p.m. where a trunk or treat event was occurring at the Gaines Park Community Center.

Police said the suspect, Christoper McCullon, 52, of Riviera Beach was seen chasing his coworker, Courtney Cross, 52, of Riviera Beach down the street shooting at him.

After Cross collapsed, investigators said McCullon stood over him and kept shooting — hitting him in the stomach and chest — and stomping on his head.

Two witnesses told investigators that McCullon fired at Cross until his gun was out of ammo.

Investigators said McCullon later walked away from the scene carrying the gun.

Police said Cross had to be intubated and have his jaw sewed shut from a bullet wound. Despite his wounds, he was able to nod "yes" when officers showed him a photo of McCullon as the person who shot him.

West Palm Beach detectives were assisted by the Riviera Beach Police Department SWAT team in apprehending McCullon Monday night at his home

McCullon remains in the Palm Beach County Jail with no bond and faces one count of attempted first-degree murder with a firearm.

Cross remains hospitalized in serious condition.