Man critically injured after shooting near fall festival in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — West Palm Beach police are investigating after a man was shot Sunday evening.

Police spokesperson Mike Jachles said officers at a nearby fall festival responded to the 1600 block of North Australian Avenue.

The fall festival was a trunk or treat event at Gaines Park Community Center.

Police said fire rescue crews took the man to St. Mary's Medical Center where he is in critical condition.

It is unclear where the man was shot, and police said no other injuries have been reported so far.

Road closures were seen on Australian Avenue from North Magnolia Drive to 15th Street as detectives investigated Sunday evening.

More shots fired

About an hour later, a second round of shots were heard from the scene. Police officers then drove to the 600 block of 10th Street at about 7:30 p.m.

Jachles said no victims were found after this scene. As of now, police don’t believe the shootings are related.