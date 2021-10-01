GreenMarket kicks off Saturday in downtown West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — West Palm Beach's GreenMarket is set to return Saturday with national recognition.

Now in its 27th season, the downtown market was recognized this year as the No. 1 farmers market in the country by USA Today.

This year the GreenMarket has added 30 new vendors to its roster. This brings the total to 100, which is the largest amount of vendors in the market's history.

"We hope to bring many new customers down, not just to the Green Market but to downtown," said Mary Pinak, the community events manager with the city of West Palm Beach. "Because they do, they spend more than just an hour or so there. They might go to lunch. They may shop, but they are frequenting downtown and enjoying Saturday mornings."

The GreenMarket is held Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. An opening day ceremony will be held starting at 10 a.m.

There will be free parking from 9 a.m. to noon at the Evernia and City Center garages.

Organizers will be encouraging current CDC guidelines.

The market runs through April.