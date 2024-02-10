Greenacres man denied bond in hit-and-run death of woman, 91

WEST PALM BEACH — The man accused of crashing into and killing a 91-year-old woman and then leaving the scene in Greenacres on New Year's Eve faced a judge on Saturday morning.

Oscar Cruz Fuenleal, 45, of Greenacres,, was ordered held without bond and is facing a charge of hit-and-run, failure to remain at crash involving death. He was extradited to Palm Beach County and booked into the jail Friday.

On Jan. 8, DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office detectives found a silver 2005 Jeep Liberty with distinctive damage to its passenger side, still driven by the suspect. The county is 2 1/2hours northwest of Greenacres.

He's accused of killing Illodia Phadael at the intersection of 10th Avenue North and Walker Avenue. He had a 4-year-old child and and 33-year-old woman inside the car. They were not injured.

The woman's family was in court, asking Count Judge Robert Panse to keep him behind bars.

Her son told the judge the family's life has been in shambles.

On Nov. 28, Fuenleal was cited for driving without a driver's license. arraignment is scheduled for Thursday.

