Greenacres man had 4-year-old girl in car when he hit, killed woman, then took off, sheriff's office says

GREENACRES, Fla. — A Greenacres man was arrested in DeSoto County for his role in the hit-and-run death of a 91-year-old woman on New Year's Eve.

A new crash report released Tuesday by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office showed that Oscar Cruz Fuenleal, 45, had a 4-year-old child inside his 2005 Jeep Liberty when he crashed into Illodia Phadael at the intersection of 10th Avenue North and Walker Avenue on Dec. 31.

The sheriff's office said Fuenleal and his Jeep Liberty were located in DeSoto County, which is roughly two-and-a-half hours northwest of Greenacres.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said a 2005 Jeep Liberty was involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash at 10th Avenue North and Walker Avenue in Greenacres on Dec. 31, 2023.

Fuenleal is facing one count of leaving the scene of a crash involving death.

According to a sheriff's office crash report, Fuenleal was driving the Liberty eastbound on 10th Avenue North at approximately 9:15 p.m. and approaching the intersection with Walker Avenue.

That's when Phadael crossed 10th Avenue North and was struck by the vehicle, which then took off eastbound on 10th Avenue North.

The crash report said two other people in Fuenleal's car — a 4-year-old girl and 33-year-old woman — were not hurt in the wreck. Both have the same address as Fuenleal.