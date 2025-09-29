Former West Palm Beach police officer faced multiple internal investigations before termination

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — New records WPTV obtained from a public records request show a former West Palm Beach police officer faced three internal affairs investigations within his first seven months of employment at the city's police department.

WATCH BELOW: 'This is the first time I’m hearing about it,' Attorney Ian Goldstein tells WPTV

Officer faced multiple internal investigations before termination

Those internal investigations appear to have occurred before an incident where a woman claims Justice Feeley-Carim asked a woman to touch him inappropriately over his uniform while on duty in March 2025. The police department announced Feeley-Carim was terminated after his arrest, for false imprisonment and battery, became public in September 2025.

According to records found within Feeley-Carim's personnel folder, he was terminated as a probation employee on April 16. The department justified his termination citing three different internal affairs investigations.

"Since March 11, 2025, several complaints have been received in reference to Officer Justice Feeley-Carim #2374," reads his termination note. "The complaints have been captured under IA #25-048, 25-071, and 28-081. Two of the complaints allege serious misconduct and are being criminally investigated. These complaints show a pattern of misconduct."

WPTV's Ethan Stein obtained a copy of the last internal affairs investigation report, which described an incident where a woman complained about Feeley-Carim illegally searching her car at a Studio Six motel in West Palm Beach. The report found a preponderance of evidence doesn't exist to support that he violated department policy, rules or regulations related to conduct toward the public. However, the report did find a preponderance of evidence does exist to support that Officer Feeley-Carim violated the department's policy related to field reporting related to Computer Assisted Dispatch (CAD) reports.

WATCH BELOW: West Palm Beach police officer arrested, fired

West Palm Beach officer arrested on charges of battery and false imprisonment

"Officer Feeley-Carim failed to properly document the call for service in the form of a CAD report," the internal affairs Investigative Summary and Recommended Findings reads. "...When the call for service was cross-referenced in VisualMCT, nothing to that extent was contained in the notes section. The only information was from a West Palm Beach Police Dispatcher who was updating the call for service and what had happened."

The report said it recommended a written reprimand for report violation, but he was terminated before the conclusion of the internal affairs investigation. However, WPTV was unable to obtain copies of the other two internal affairs investigations, as the department cited "active criminal intelligence" in its response to our public records request.

The report for IA25-081 is dated as opened on March 14, 2025. However, the criminal complaint for Officer Feeley-Carim's arrest related to the incident at the Wal-Mart was almost 12 days later on March 26, 2025. The other two internal affairs reports case numbers, IA25-048 and IA25-071, indicate those investigations also happened before the Wal-Mart incident.

WATCH BELOW: Department issues statement regarding fired officer

Former West Palm Beach police officer arrested months after misconduct complaint

The attorney for the victim told WPTV she filed her citizen complaint around April 6, 2025. She told WPTV’s Ethan Stein she didn’t have an internal affairs case number for her clients case at this point.

Neither Feeley-Carim nor his attorney, Ian Goldstein, was aware about the internal affairs investigations being cited as the city’s justification for his termination. Goldstein said he didn’t even know Feeley-Carim was involved in three internal affairs investigations.

“This is the first time I’m hearing about it,” he said. “It was certainly implied that the reason was that it was his arrest.”

A spokesperson for the city of West Palm Beach said it will not comment on open internal affairs investigation. A spokesperson for the state attorney’s office said it’s office had no involvement in internal affairs investigations.

Goldstein said the department didn’t need to give a reason for the termination, because Feeley-Carim was in his probation period. He also said Feeley-Carim had fewer procedural rights, because he was a probationary employee.

Regardless, Goldstein said his client is not guilty of the crimes alleged in the criminal complaint related to the Wal-Mart situation in March 2025. He said he was surprised the state even filed charges since the states case is solely the witnesses account and nearby surveillance camera.

“I mean I was very surprised,” he said. “Particularly, once I got the evidence and I saw there was no evidence that proves anything other than the fact that he was there, which we all knew.”

Read more of WPTV's related coverage below:

West Palm Beach Police officer arrested on false imprisonment, battery charges Michael Hoffman