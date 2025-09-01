West Palm Beach police officer arrested on false imprisonment, battery charges

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A West Palm Beach police officer was fired after his arrest on charges of battery and false imprisonment.

The West Palm Beach Police Department confirmed with WPTV the arrest of Officer Justice Feeley-Carim.

Jail records show he was taken into custody Saturday night. As of Monday afternoon, he remains in the Palm Beach County jail on a $200,000 bond.

Court records show the arrest stems from an incident back in March. However, West Palm Beach police have not released any specifics regarding the arrest.

The department said Feeley-Carim was still in his probationary period at the time of the arrest.

He joined the West Palm Beach Police Department within the last year after working at the Fort Pierce Police Department.

Feeley-Carim has since been terminated.

WPTV is pressing for more information regarding the circumstances of the arrest.

A spokesperson for the West Palm Beach Police Department said more information on the case will be released on Tuesday.