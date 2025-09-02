Former West Palm Beach police officer arrested months after misconduct complaint

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — WPTV is digging into details about the arrest of a West Palm Beach Police Department (WPBPD) officer on Aug. 30 on charges of battery and false imprisonment.

WPBPD confirmed that Officer Justice Feeley-Carim, 30, turned himself into the Palm Beach County Main Detention Center late Saturday night following an incident that took place on March 26 at the Walmart on 45th Street.

According to the arrest report, the 38-year-old female victim was sitting in her friend's car parked on the side of Walmart, smoking and drinking, when Feeley-Carim stopped behind both their vehicles and walked over.

In a recorded sworn statement with police, the victim said Feeley-Carim asked her to step out of the vehicle, called her "pretty," said she "looked beautiful," and asked if she wanted to have sex. When the victim declined, the officer asked her to touch him inappropriately over his uniform.

The victim told police she agreed to touch Feeley-Carim out of fear of getting arrested otherwise.

The arrest report states Feley-Carim told the victim she could leave, and the victim walked to her car. He allowed the victim's friend to leave, but kept her own vehicle blocked in, telling the victim her friend should leave "before it gets worse."

The victim told police that Feeley-Carim told her not to tell anyone because there are cameras, and continued to block her vehicle in for over a minute before moving.

According to the arrest report, Feeley-Carim never notified dispatch of the encounter and did not activate his body-worn camera before approaching the victim.

After the misconduct complaint was reported on April 7, the department placed Feeley-Carim on paid leave, and he was terminated from his position on April 16. WPBPD's Special Victims Unit investigated the case and determined the behavior to be criminal.

Feeley-Carim joined the department in September 2024 and was still in a probationary period at the time of the incident.

"Our officers are held to the highest standards, and they will be held fully accountable, as will every member of this police department," Chief of Police Tony Araujo said in a statement. "We will not allow the actions of one to tarnish the honor and integrity of the men and women who proudly serve this community with dedication every day."

Feeley-Carim has previous experience working at the Fort Pierce Police Department from December 2021 through December 2022, and from April 2023 until his resignation in August 2024.

He remains in the Palm Beach County jail on a $200,000 bond.

This is a developing story, stay with WPTV for updates.