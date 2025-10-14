Forensic review determines West Palm Beach police officer wounded by friendly fire

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A police officer who was wounded in a shootout with a suspect last week was accidentally struck by gunfire from a fellow officer, West Palm Beach police said.

WATCH PREVIOUS COVERAGE BELOW: 22-year-old man wanted in shooting of West Palm Beach police officer

22-year-old man wanted in shooting of West Palm Beach police officer

The agency announced on Tuesday that "comprehensive forensic review of the ballistic evidence recovered from the scene" determined that Officer Cristian Caraballo was unintentionally struck.

The shooting occurred back on Oct. 8 at a home along the 300 block of Baker Drive. Investigators said police responded to the home after an altercation. Officer Caraballo was injured when a bullet struck his ballistic vest during the exchange of gunfire, police said.

"When officers arrived at the home, an individual fired multiple shots at our police officers," West Palm Beach Police Chief Tony Araujo said. "Our officers returned fire, and during the exchange, one officer was struck by a bullet in their ballistic vest."

The officer was hospitalized and the suspect, Emmanuel McRae, later turned himself in to police.

According to the department, instances of friendly fire can occur during rapidly evolving and high-intensity situations.

The agency said these findings do not change the fact that McRae, 22, fired upon their officers and criminal charges against him remain.

He faces two counts of attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer.

Read more of WPTV's related coverage below:

West Palm Beach Was wounded police officer taken to appropriate hospital? Ethan Stein

West Palm Beach Police: Origin of bullet that hit West Palm Beach officer under investigation Samantha Roesler