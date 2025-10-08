Suspect accused of shooting West Palm Beach officer surrenders to police

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A man accused of shooting a police officer in West Palm Beach early Tuesday has turned himself in, according to the West Palm Beach Police Department.

Police were searching for 22-year-old Emmanuel Mcrae after an altercation at the 300 block of Baker Drive that resulted in an officer being injured with a gunshot wound.

"When officers arrived at the home, an individual fired multiple shots at our police officers," West Palm Beach Police Chief Tony Araujo said. "Our officers returned fire, and during the exchange, one officer was struck by a bullet in their ballistic vest."

During the investigation, Araujo said they identified Mcrae as the gunman, and he was considered armed and dangerous. Mcrae ultimately turned himself in to the police at around 11 p.m. Tuesday.

WPBPD says the investigation is ongoing.