Family of 1-year-old killed in West Palm Beach shooting seeks justice

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The family of a 1-year-old boy who was shot and killed in West Palm Beach last week is seeking justice for his death.

Patrikia Robinson is hurting and filled with grief over the shooting death of her nephew, Kaleb Watson.

"He’s an energetic, happy baby that was taken," Robinson said. "His mom and dad is hurting. Y’all took their only child."

Robinson said Kaleb was known for his infectious smile that could light up a room.

"We’re still trying to wrap our hands around why," Robinson said.

Robinson and Kaleb’s grandmother are now forced to live without that smile all because of a senseless shooting that remains under investigation but hasn't produced any arrests.

"Y’all took something I will never ever see again. It should’ve been me and not him," said Francis Robinson, Kaleb's grandmother.

Police said Kaleb was in his car seat with his mom and dad sitting up front last Thursday when someone came up and fired several shots and ran away.

One of the bullets hit baby Kaleb. He died the next morning at the hospital. His mom was grazed by a bullet and survived.

"We’re not sleeping, we’re not eating. We’re trying to get justice served. We’re hurt," Patrikia Robinson said.

Kaleb's family has set up a GoFundMe account to help with funeral expenses. To donate, click here.

West Palm Beach police are now offering a $10,000 reward to anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the case.

Anyone with information that can help investigators is asked to call the West Palm Beach Police Department at 561-822-1900 or Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 800-458-TIPS.

On Friday, Kaleb's family invoked Marsy's Law and police could no longer provide information about the investigation. Out of respect for the trauma the family is suffering, we decided not to use the child's picture and name.

On Monday, the family has asked us to use the child's picture and we are complying with their wishes. Marsy's Law is still in effect with this case.