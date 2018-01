Exclusive: How police tracked down car involved in deadly hit-and-run

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - A neighbor was worried about the man who lived here. The grass was long and he hadn’t been seen in weeks at his Lake Worth home.

“That was weird. That was not usual for him,” the neighbor, who we are not identifying, said in an interview.

His car, a light colored Mazda Tribute, hadn’t been seen either, and she was sure it wasn’t in the garage.

“There was no room to park a car in the garage,” she said. It was full of personal belongings.

On New Year’s Eve, the neighbor noticed a West Palm Beach Police car parked nearby.

“I had to walk over to him and ask if everything was okay because he wasn’t even the (Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office which is the (law enforcement agency) for this area.”

On December 3, Tennessee man Paul McKee was killed in a hit-and -run accident in downtown West Palm Beach, as he crossed the street with his wife at Hibiscus Street and Quadrille Boulvard. She was injured.

A month later, police said they tracked down the car. But until they obtained the warrants, the public had no idea.

West Palm Beach police had a list of 120 light-colored Mazda Tribute owners that they compiled, after a fog light and bracket were found at the crash scene.That model fog light and bracket was only used in Tributes. Witnesses agreed that it was light-colored.

Police stopped by the Lake Worth house three times in December and left a card. The never got a call back.

When they came back on New Year’s Eve, they met the neighbor.

“I was like “oh my god, his grass has grown. The sticker’s on the door. He’s such a nice guy. Really nice guy. Such a nice guy. I would really like to know that my neighbor is not in that house,” the neighbor told us.

A sheriff’s deputy went to check.

The door was unlocked. The inside of the house was spotless, except for a suitcase packed with clothes.

And then in the garage, a light colored Mazda Tribute.

A tow truck pulled it out.

“The windshield was busted,” she remembered. “It was very clear that that car had been in some sort of an accident. For sure.”

Police haven’t said whether the owner is a considered a suspect, so we aren’t identifying him. Police couldn’t provide any more details as they say it could jeopardize the investigation.

According to the warrants, the Tribute in a parking garage connected to the police department in downtown West Palm Beach is considered evidence.