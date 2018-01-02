WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - UPDATE: Police say that over the New Year's Eve weekend investigators recovered the suspect vehicle. However, police say they cannot release any further information on the case at this time.

EARLIER:

The pedestrian killed in the hit-and-run crash Sunday in West Palm Beach has been identified as Paul McKee, 47, of Knoxville, Tenn.

West Palm Beach police say McKee and his wife were crossing the intersection of Hibiscus Street and Quadrille Boulevard headed east when they were struck by a 2008 to 2011 Mazda Tribute. The driver continued heading south and was last seen traveling west on Okeechobee Boulevard.

"Right now we're asking for the public to help and identify this vehicle. It should have extensive damage to the windshield and the fog lamp was also missing and left at the scene," said Sgt. David Lefont, West Palm Beach Police Department.

McKee's wife is in critical, but stable condition at the hospital. Police say there were staying at a hotel near the intersection.

Right now police are asking anyone who may have been a witness or has seen a light-colored Mazda Tribute with extensive windshield damage to call Crime Stoppers or the West Palm Beach Police Department. They also have a message for the driver.

"We'd like you to come forward and speak with investigators. We'd like you to give this family some closure for a tragic incident they should not be going through," said Lefont.



EARLIER STORY:

The West Palm Beach Police Department said a pedestrian was hit and killed and another person was injured in a crash Sunday night.

The crash occurred on Quadrille Boulevard and Hibiscus Street at about 9:13 p.m.

The two pedestrians were struck by a vehicle that was headed southbound on Quadrille Boulevard, killing one adult and sending the other person to the hospital in critical but stable condition.



The vehicle, believed to be a light-colored Mazda Tribute SUV 2008-2011, continued south and fled the scene.

The vehicle in question should have substantial damage to the windshield as well as left, front fog lamp lens and windshield damage.

Police said the vehicle was driven by a middle-aged black woman with possibly short curls and last seen traveling westbound on Okeechobee Boulevard.

Police Sgt. David Lefont said both pedestrians are from Tennessee, but their names have not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call West Palm Beach police at 561-822-1900.

This story updates an earlier version of a police report that said authorities were looking for a Mercury Mariner in the case.