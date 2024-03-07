Watch Now
Ex-boyfriend arrested in fatal shooting near Gaines Park in West Palm Beach

Keisean Woodrow Shaw, 19, faces first-degree murder charge
Posted at 1:36 PM, Mar 07, 2024
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A man is responsible for shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend before turning the gun on himself, West Palm Beach police said Thursday.

The shooting happened Wednesday night at around 9:45 p.m. inside of a home near 13th Street and North Australian Avenue.

On Thursday, West Palm Beach police spokesman Mike Jachles told WPTV that the man shot and killed his ex-girlfriend and then shot himself.

The man, identified in a police report, is 19-year-old Keisean Woodrow Shaw and he is listed in critical condition.

Shaw was scheduled to appear in court Thursday morning but his first appearance was waved as he still remains in the hospital.

He faces a charge of first-degree murder with a firearm.

This is a developing story.

