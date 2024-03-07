2 people critically wounded in shooting in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Two people were taken to a hospital in critical condition after a shooting in a house Wednesday night, a West Palm Beach police spokesman said.

The shooting was reported at 9:45 p.m. in the 1400 block of 13th Street off North Australian Avenue. The residential area is near Gaines Park.

Spokesman Mike Jachles told WPTV reporter Ethan Stein the two parients were brought to the trauma unit of St. Mary's Medical Center in West Palm Beach.

He said there is no threat to the general public.

Jachles had no other details.

