2 people critically wounded in shooting in West Palm Beach

They were taken to St. Mary's Medical Center
Posted at 11:33 PM, Mar 06, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-06 23:33:05-05

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Two people were taken to a hospital in critical condition after a shooting in a house Wednesday night, a West Palm Beach police spokesman said.

The shooting was reported at 9:45 p.m. in the 1400 block of 13th Street off North Australian Avenue. The residential area is near Gaines Park.

Spokesman Mike Jachles told WPTV reporter Ethan Stein the two parients were brought to the trauma unit of St. Mary's Medical Center in West Palm Beach.

He said there is no threat to the general public.

Jachles had no other details.

