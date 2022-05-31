Watch
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion C Palm Beach CountyWest Palm Beach

Actions

Crews battling 25-acre brush fire in West Palm Beach

Fire burning in the Grassy Waters Preserve area
brush fire.PNG
PBCFR
brush fire.PNG
Posted at 5:36 PM, May 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-31 17:42:50-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Fire crews are working to contain a brush fire in West Palm Beach Tuesday afternoon, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.

Officials said the 25-acre brush fire is burning north of Northlake Boulevard and West of Beeline Highway in the Grassy Waters Preserve area.

Smoke is visible in the area off Northlake Boulevard, however, traffic is not being impacted and roads remain open.

West Palm Beach Fire Rescue, Florida Forest Service, and West Palm Beach Police are also at the scene assisting PBCFR.

No homes are threatened, officials said.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'WPTV Treasure Coast News Saturdays 7:00 PM' 480x360

WPTV Treasure Coast News