Crews battle fire in downtown West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A building caught fire Sunday morning in downtown West Palm Beach at Division Avenue and Fourth Street.

Crews rushed to the scene after the fire occurred at about 10 a.m.

A battalion chief at the scene said crews went inside the two-story building to search for people but didn't find anyone.

A part of the building started to collapse, prompting crews to evacuate. Everyone got out of the building without injury, officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Crews were still working on a few hot spots at 11 a.m. but said the fire was under control.

No injuries were reported.

Nearby residents said the building is abandoned but is a historic house.