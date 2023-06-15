Watch Now
Construction accident at high-rise building in West Palm Beach, police say

Emergency crews respond to property in 300 block of South Australian Avenue
Emergency crews on Thursday have responded to a construction accident at a high-rise building in West Palm Beach.
Posted at 12:17 PM, Jun 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-15 13:07:30-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Emergency crews on Thursday have responded to a construction accident at a high-rise building in West Palm Beach.

According to the West Palm Beach Police Department, the incident happened at a property under construction in the 300 block of South Australian Avenue.

Video from our WPTV news team showed an injured man being slowly lowered 18 stories down to a group of paramedics on the ground below.

The patient was put on a stretcher and taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

"This is one of the calls they train the most intensely for because it is one of the calls with the highest risk," said West Palm Beach Fire Chief Diana Matty.

Police said Clearwater Drive, which runs parallel to Australian Avenue, is closed in all directions.

Crews from West Palm Beach Fire Rescue are currently at the scene.

No other information has been released.

