Child pulled from lake at West Palm Beach apartment complex, hospitalized in critical condition

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A toddler is in critical condition after being pulled from a waterway in West Palm Beach, police said Wednesday.

The child, who is almost 2 years old, was found in a lake at the Fairway Vista Apartments located in the 1900 block of Brandywine Road.

Police said the child didn't have a pulse and was not breathing when they were pulled from the water at about 10:30 a.m.

Bystanders performed CPR on the toddler.

The child was taken to St. Mary's Medical Center in critical condition.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.