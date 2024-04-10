Watch Now
Child pulled from lake at West Palm Beach apartment complex, hospitalized in critical condition

Toddler found at lake near Fairway Vista Apartments
West Palm Beach police were at the Fairway Vista Apartments on April 10, 2024, after a child was pulled from a lake.
Posted at 12:52 PM, Apr 10, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-10 13:46:54-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A toddler is in critical condition after being pulled from a waterway in West Palm Beach, police said Wednesday.

The child, who is almost 2 years old, was found in a lake at the Fairway Vista Apartments located in the 1900 block of Brandywine Road.

Police said the child didn't have a pulse and was not breathing when they were pulled from the water at about 10:30 a.m.

Bystanders performed CPR on the toddler.

The child was taken to St. Mary's Medical Center in critical condition.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

