Can Congress help bring woman in Cuba to her father's funeral in Florida?

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The daughter of Arsenio Mas, the truck driver who died in a crash last week with FHP trooper Zachary Fink, said she's in the process of getting an emergency visa.

She's hoping to make it to Florida in time for her father's funeral, but the family is in the process of making funeral arrangements

"I want to see him again to give him a big hug," his daughter Yeisel Más Dominguez said to WPTV reporter Joel Lopez.

She said her brother, who lives in Miami-Dade County, has been helping her apply for the visa. However, immigration attorney Richard Hujber, who is not involved with the case, said the U.S. Embassy in Havana is backlogged after reopening last year.

Zoom Yeisel Más Dominguez, who lives in Cuba, is the daughter of Arsenio Mas.

Miami-Dade Daughter of truck driver killed in wreck needs visa to attend funeral Joel Lopez

"They're prioritizing family unity cases and other type of cases, but it's kind of hard to think of a case more humanitarian and sympathetic than this," Hujber said. "With a member of Congress involved picking up phones, sending emails, faxes and reaching out, it could be within a week hopefully."

WPTV contacted state and national lawmakers including President Joe Biden's team since Hujber said members of Congress can help speed up the process.

"So there is some hope?" Lopez asked.

"I would say there's some hope," Hujber said. "I think it's going to be challenging. Again, I think it's certainly possible. It's worth the challenge. It's worth the fight to try."

Region St Lucie County Truck driver killed in crash with trooper ID'd Allen Cone

WPTV heard back from U.S. Rep. Brian Mast's team who said because of limited diplomatic ties between the U.S. and Cuba, Más Dominguez may need to make the emergency visa request outside of Cuba.

Hujber said he's seen Cubans going to Guyana to file for visas but it takes time and money.

"You want to just put a deadline and say, 'This is when the services would be. Could you please act upon this within a week or so,' and hope for the best," Hujber said.

WPTV also heard back from U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio's team who asked for the daughter's information.

When WPTV spoke with Más Dominguez, she said the family is still planning her father's funeral.

"This accident has ended my life sincerely," Más Dominguez said. "It has traumatized me."