Woman shot at Briar Bay apartment complex in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — An investigation involving several law enforcement agencies unfolded Monday in West Palm Beach, stemming from a shooting.

Police said the shooting happened just after 8 a.m. in the Briar Bay Apartments in the 3500 block of Briar Bay Boulevard.

A woman was shot and is now recovering from minor injuries at St. Mary's Medical Center, police said.

A WPTV news crew saw West Palm Beach police and Palm Beach County deputies setting up command centers at the scene. Several law enforcement officers focused on a few of the buildings inside the private apartment complex.

Police said the shooter has mental health issues and eventually surrendered to authorities.

There was also a car with a bullet hole in one of the windows very close to the scene. However, it's not confirmed if that car has anything to do with this investigation.