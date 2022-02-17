Arrested West Palm Beach officer has history of discipline issues, complaints, documents show

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — WPTV is uncovering new details about a West Palm Beach police officer arrested for aggravated battery, accused of punching a man up to 11 times, breaking his nose, and jamming his knee into the victim's head.

Nicholas Lordi is out of jail on bond following his arrest Tuesday night.

WPTV pulled Lordi's personnel file from the West Palm Beach Police Department.

In addition to being involved in 15 use of force incidents, the documents showed that Lordi has been disciplined five times and has received four citizen complaints.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Lordi used excessive force on John Monroque, 65, outside the Food Plus grocery store on Nov. 1, 2019.

WPTV learned that two weeks before the incident, Lordi was written up and ordered to retrain after it was determined he violated the department's "arresting procedures" for not turning on his body camera.

In December 2019, current Police Chief Frank Adderly ordered that Lordi be written up after a citizen complaint that he violated the department's code of conduct and ethics.

Records showed that Lordi cursed at a suspect and mocked his stutter.

South Florida attorney Valentine Rodriguez is no stranger to suing police departments for misconduct of officers. He said Lordi’s use of force and and citizen complaints raise several red flags.

"I consider this to be a high number of complaints of force because the period of time is a short period of time," Rodriguez said. "Typically you would not see this in other police departments or other police officers."

WPTV contacted Michael Salnick, the attorney for Lordi. His office said there is no comment at this time.