West Palm Beach police officer arrested for battery, accused of breaking 65-year-old man's nose

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A West Palm Beach police officer is under arrest for aggravated battery after authorities said he used excessive force by punching a man up to 11 times and breaking his nose.

Nicholas Lordi was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail around 8 p.m. Tuesday and bonded out at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

According to an arrest report from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Lordi and another officer responded to the Food Plus grocery store, located at 5501 Broadway, on Nov. 1, 2019 and made contact with a 65-year-old man regarding a "trespassing incident."

Surveillance video from the store showed Lordi speaking with the man for roughly 90 seconds.

Lordi then wrapped his arms around the man's waist, moved him to a police cruiser outside the store, and "pushed" the victim's head onto the hood of the car, the arrest report stated.

A struggle ensued between the officers and victim as they tried to put handcuffs on him. The victim "did not allow himself to be handcuffed," the report stated.

Investigators said Lordi then pulled the victim backward and they both fell to the ground. Lordi then put the victim in a headlock and punched him in his head and face approximately six times.

During that time, the victim did not hit Lordi back.

Lordi then rolled the victim onto his stomach, sat on top of him, then hit him approximately five more times in his head and face.

Investigators said Lordi eventually stopped hitting the victim when an unidentified person stepped in and "blocked" Lordi from striking the man. The second West Palm Beach police officer then handcuffed the victim.

The arrest report stated that approximately two minutes and 40 seconds later, as the victim was laying on the ground, Lordi could be heard telling the man to "stop spitting" and "stop your [EXPLETIVE], man, just stop."

Lordi then placed his right knee against the victim's head and held his head down for approximately 14 seconds.

The victim was taken to St. Mary's Medical Center where doctors said he sustained a "closed fracture of [his] nasal bones."

The FDLE arrest report said Lordi provided a deposition in July 2020, saying he had responded to the food store for a report of a "suspect loitering" who was intoxicated and was refusing to leave the property.

Lordi said the victim was "disrespectful" and was "fighting, pulling away, and not listening to commands."

According to the arrest report, Lordi said the victim tried to grab the second officer's gun magazine, and the "officers had had to use force." Lordi said that once the 65-year-old man was on the ground, he "[wouldn't] put his hands behind his back."

Lordi said that when he was on top of the victim, he had delivered a few "softening strikes" to the man's face.

The FDLE said surveillance video evidence contradicted some of Lordi's statements.

In Sept. 2021, the victim told FDLE investigators that Lordi had "jumped on [his] back and punched [him] in the nose/face, breaking [his] nose." The victim added that Lordi had "slammed" his forehead onto the hood of the police car."

The victim said "he had trouble remembering what happened after that, as he had become 'unconscious,'" the arrest report stated.

The FDLE said Lordi "used force in excess of what was necessary to mitigate the incident" and "intentionally or knowingly caused great bodily harm, permanent disability, or permanent disfigurement" to the victim.

Lordi is now under arrest for aggravated battery, a second-degree felony.