Arrest warrant issued for mother of 3 missing West Palm Beach siblings

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The West Palm Beach Police Department said an arrest warrant was issued late Monday for the mother of three missing brothers who haven't been seen in nearly a week.

Maria Trinidad Perez, 36, does not have legal custody of the missing siblings.

The three brothers, Nicholas Garnica Perez, 8, Gabriel Garnica Perez, 13, and Juan Pablo Garnica Perez, 16, were last seen leaving the home where they lived with their guardian on Valley Forge Road at about 2:30 a.m. on May 8.

They left the home after the uncle with whom they lived became ill and was taken to Good Samaritan Medical Center, where he later died.

Police believe the three boys took a ride-share vehicle to another relative's location, but they have not been located since.

Perez faces charges after failing to bring the boys to meet with police and caseworkers from the Florida Department of Children and Families.

The West Palm Beach Police Department attempted to negotiate a meeting with Perez through the boys' attorney, but she didn't respond. This led to a Palm Beach County judge issuing an arrest warrant for Perez on Monday night.

If you know the boys' whereabouts, you are urged to call West Palm Beach police at 561-822-1900 and mention case #7991.