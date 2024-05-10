3 West Palm Beach siblings missing after guardian dies, police say

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Police in West Palm Beach are actively searching for three siblings who have not been seen since their guardian was taken to the hospital and died early Wednesday morning.

The three brothers, Nicholas Garnica Perez, 8, Gabriel Garnica Perez, 13, and Juan Pablo Garnica Perez, 16, were last seen leaving the home where they lived with their guardian on Valley Forge Road at about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.

They left the home after the relative who they lived with became ill and was taken to Good Samaritan Medical Center.

Police believe the three boys took a rideshare vehicle to another relative's location, but have not been located since.

If you know the boys' whereabouts, you are urged to call West Palm Beach police at 561-822-1900 and mention case #7991.