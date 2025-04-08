4 local law enforcement officers honored during Florida Tour de Force charity bicycle ride

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The 29th annual Florida Tour de Force charity bicycle ride is happening right now.

Hundreds of law enforcement officers started off in North Miami Beach and are peddling all the way up to Daytona Beach Shores. The ride began on Monday and will come to an end after covering 270 miles on Friday.

Fallen officers honored as part of charity bicycle ride

But this morning, bikers stopped briefly at the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office before continuing to Juno Beach.

There, riders took a moment to honor four officers from the local area who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

Three sheriff’s deputies who were killed in a tragic crash last November — Ignacio "Dan" Diaz, Ralph "Butch" Waller, and Luis Paez — were honored, as well as West Palm Beach Police Department Officer Jeremy Boykins, who passed away from a heart attack while on duty last year.

“[Boykins] was an awesome officer. He loved the community,” said Lt. Sterling Kihei of the West Palm Beach Police Department. “This is vital. This means everything to me and to the families, just to show support and to really remind them that they will never be forgotten.”

This year, the charity ride aims to raise funds for the families of eight fallen officers in Florida, underscoring the event's significance and purpose.

As the cycling event continues through the week, participants and supporters are reminded of the sacrifices made by law enforcement officers every day, reinforcing the community’s commitment to honoring those who gave their lives in service.

If you would like to donate to support the cause, you can do so here.