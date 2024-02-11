2nd suspect goes before judge on fatal body dumping case from 2022

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The second suspect in connection to a body found in a West Palm Beach senior community dumpster appeared before a judge Sunday morning.

Yoel Paredes, 24, made his first county appearance before Palm Beach County Judge Robert Panse, who denied bond.

Yoel was arrested in Freeport, Illinois, on Jan. 30 and extradited to West Palm Beach. His uncle, Reynaldo Paredes, 53 was arrested in West Palm Beach on the same date and his first appearance was last week.

They are accused of killing Jorge Menendez, 49, in April 2022, and dumping his body in a dumpster at the Southridge senior community in West Palm Beach.

They are accused of stabbing Menendez after all three were seen leaving a Mexican sports bar in the 5200 block of Georgia Avenue after midnight April 3, 2022.

Court documents show the uncle and nephew duo were seen in surveillance video at the dumping site, and previously at a sports bar where they had interacted with Menendez.

Brian Van Pelt/WPTV Police investigate after a man's body was found in a dumpster, April 3, 2022, in West Palm Beach, Fla.

The medical examiner’s office ruled Menendez’ death as a homicide.

Yoel and Reynaldo Paredes are facing first-degree murder charges.

