Suspect held without bond after man's body found in West Palm Beach dumpster nearly 2 years ago

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — One of the men accused of stabbing a man to death and placing his body in a dumpster nearly two years ago appeared before a West Palm Beach judge Wednesday.

Police announced the arrests Tuesday evening.

Reynaldo Paredes, 53, is accused of stabbing a man whose body was later found dumped at a senior community in the south end of West Palm Beach in 2022, police said.

His nephew, Yoel Lazano Paredes, 24, also faces charges in the killing and is being held in Illinois.

Brian Van Pelt/WPTV Police investigate after a man's body was found in a dumpster, April 3, 2022, in West Palm Beach, Fla.

The uncle-nephew duo is accused of stabbing Jorge Menendez after all three were seen leaving the Las Brisas Mexican Restaurant at 5201 Georgia Avenue on the night of April 2, 2022.

Police said DNA and other evidence tied them to Menendez's killing.

Reynaldo and Yoel Paredes are both being charged with first-degree murder.

Reynaldo Paredes is being held without bond.

The motive for the killing of Menendez is unclear.