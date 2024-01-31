Watch Now
Suspect held without bond after man's body found in West Palm Beach dumpster nearly 2 years ago

Reynaldo and Yoel Paredes both face first-degree murder charge
Police say DNA evidence links the suspects to the 2022 fatal stabbing of a man whose body was found in a dumpster in West Palm Beach.
Reynaldo Paredes appears in a West Palm Beach courtroom on Jan. 31, 2024.
Posted at 11:31 AM, Jan 31, 2024
2024-01-31

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — One of the men accused of stabbing a man to death and placing his body in a dumpster nearly two years ago appeared before a West Palm Beach judge Wednesday.

Police announced the arrests Tuesday evening.

Reynaldo Paredes, 53, is accused of stabbing a man whose body was later found dumped at a senior community in the south end of West Palm Beach in 2022, police said.

His nephew, Yoel Lazano Paredes, 24, also faces charges in the killing and is being held in Illinois.

body found in dumpster in West Palm Beach, April 3, 2022
Police investigate after a man's body was found in a dumpster, April 3, 2022, in West Palm Beach, Fla.

The uncle-nephew duo is accused of stabbing Jorge Menendez after all three were seen leaving the Las Brisas Mexican Restaurant at 5201 Georgia Avenue on the night of April 2, 2022.

Police said DNA and other evidence tied them to Menendez's killing.

Reynaldo and Yoel Paredes are both being charged with first-degree murder.

Reynaldo Paredes is being held without bond.

The motive for the killing of Menendez is unclear.

