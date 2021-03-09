23-year-old man killed in hit-and-run crash on Interstate 95 in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is looking for a driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash overnight on Interstate 95 near West Palm Beach.

The incident occurred just before 2 a.m. Tuesday on I-95 northbound north of the 45th Street exit.

Investigators said an SUV driven by a 23-year-old man from Herndon, Virginia, was disabled along I-95 northbound in the outside center lane.

FHP said the driver of the SUV attempted to get it out of the road by steering and pushing the vehicle from the driver's side door.

At the same time, a car driven by a 23-year-old Loxahatchee man was traveling northbound on I-95 in the outside center lane approaching the SUV.

The driver of the car failed to see the SUV, hitting it in the rear.

After the wreck, the SUV driver, who was pushing the vehicle, fell to the ground into the center lane.

A third vehicle, whose driver is unknown, also struck the SUV driver while he was attempting to sit up.

Authorities said the unknown vehicle fled the scene and continued traveling northbound on Interstate 95.

FHP said the hit-and-run vehicle will most likely have major damage to the headlight assembly on the right side.

The driver of the SUV, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

FHP said the case is still pending.

This is the second fatal crash this month on northbound I-95 near 45th Street this month after a 17-year-old boy died March 2.

