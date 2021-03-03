17-year-old boy killed after crash on Interstate 95 in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A 17-year-old passenger died after a two-vehicle crash Tuesday night on Interstate 95 in West Palm Beach, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The wreck occurred just before 7:30 p.m. just south of the 45th Street exit.

Investigators said an SUV driven by a 30-year-old Palm Beach Gardens woman and a car driven by an 18-year-old West Palm Beach man were both heading north on I-95 in the center lane.

The car suffered some type of mechanical issue, causing it to become disabled in the center lane.

The driver of the SUV swerved to the right in an attempt to avoid a collision, but the front left of the vehicle struck the rear of the car.

The 17-year-old passenger in the car was transported to a local hospital but died from his injuries in the crash.

FHP did not release the name of the victim but said he was a West Palm Beach resident.

The driver of the SUV was not hurt. The driver of the car sustained minor injuries.

FHP said the case is still under investigation.