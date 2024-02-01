20-year-old man shot dead in West Palm Beach 'ambush killing'

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A 20-year-old man was gunned down in West Palm Beach after police said he was ambushed while walking out of a house late Wednesday night.

The shooting occurred at 11:19 p.m. in the 800 block of 9th Street.

Police said they received a ShotSpotter gunshot detection at the address. A 911 call was also made that indicated a man had been shot.

When officers arrived, they found the victim, Brandon Gladston Watson, 20, a Palm Beach County resident, lying in the street. Police said officers made attempts to save the man.

West Palm Beach Fire Department paramedics rushed Watson to St. Mary's Medical Center where he died just before midnight.

Patrol officers searched the area for the shooter(s), but police said no one was located.

The scene was processed by crime scene investigators early Thursday morning and collected evidence, including multiple bullet shells.

Detectives also interviewed witnesses in the vicinity of the shooting and believe the killing was a targeted attack.

A $5,000 reward has been posted by Crime Stoppers.

Police said detectives returned to the scene Thursday afternoon to pass out fliers and canvass the neighborhood for additional witnesses.

Anyone with information about Watson's killing is asked to contact West Palm Beach police Detective Andrea Branch at 561-822-1691 or Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 800-458-TIPS (8477).