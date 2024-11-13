16-year-old accused of shooting 2 other teens in West Palm Beach after high school football game

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A 16-year-old faces two counts of attempted first-degree murder following a shooting last month outside a grocery store.

Police said the shooting occurred Oct. 4 at the Food Town Shopping Plaza on North Military Trail in West Palm Beach.

The teen arrested in the case faced a Palm Beach County judge Wednesday morning.

According to court documents, West Palm Beach Police Department detectives determined the shooting happened after a fight between two groups, following a high school football game between Palm Beach Lakes High and Dwyer High schools.

Witnesses reported hearing multiple gunshots. Investigators also recovered 16 spent 9mm shell casings from the scene.

Two other teens, a 17-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl, were injured in the shooting. Both were treated at St. Mary's Medical Center for their injuries.

The suspect, who WPTV is not naming because he is a minor, was linked to the incident through witness testimony, surveillance footage and a social media investigation.

Witnesses described the shooter to police as a Black male with long dreadlocks and wearing all black. Police said they found surveillance video showing a male matching that description firing a handgun during the incident.

Police said the teen is reportedly associated with a neighborhood gang in Riviera Beach called the Navy Shark gang.

Detectives are asking anyone with additional information about the incident to contact the West Palm Beach Police Department.

The teen is being held in custody without bond.