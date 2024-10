WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — West Palm Beach Police are investigating a shooting at a shopping plaza where two people were injured.

Police said the shooting occurred late Friday evening outside of a food market at the South Wind Shopping Plaza near 45th Street and North Military Trail.

Two people were shot and sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are still searching for a suspect but said this is believed to be a targeted incident and that there is no risk to the public.