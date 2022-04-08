Woman, 4-month-old baby shot in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A woman and a 4-month-old baby were shot Thursday night in West Palm Beach, police said.

The shooting occurred before 6 p.m. in an alleyway south of Fourth Street and west of Douglass Avenue.

West Palm Beach police spokesman Mike Jachles said a man, woman and 4-month-old child were sitting in a vehicle when the shooter approached and opened fire.

The shooter fled the scene.

Jachles said the woman was grazed by a bullet, but the child was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

He said the shooting did not appear to be random.