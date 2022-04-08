Watch
Woman, 4-month-old baby shot in West Palm Beach

Child taken to hospital in critical condition
Shooting scene where woman and 4-month-old baby shot in West Palm Beach, April 7, 2022
Joel Lopez/WPTV
A woman and a 4-month-old baby were wounded in a shooting near Douglass Avenue and Fourth Street, April 7, 2022, in West Palm Beach, Fla.
Shooting scene where woman and 4-month-old baby shot in West Palm Beach, April 7, 2022
Posted at 11:16 PM, Apr 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-07 23:47:27-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A woman and a 4-month-old baby were shot Thursday night in West Palm Beach, police said.

The shooting occurred before 6 p.m. in an alleyway south of Fourth Street and west of Douglass Avenue.

West Palm Beach police spokesman Mike Jachles said a man, woman and 4-month-old child were sitting in a vehicle when the shooter approached and opened fire.

The shooter fled the scene.

Jachles said the woman was grazed by a bullet, but the child was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

He said the shooting did not appear to be random.

