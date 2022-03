WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A person was killed in a rollover crash Thursday morning in West Palm Beach.

According to police, the crash involving two vehicles occurred on Okeechobee Boulevard at Andros Isle.

One person was ejected from his or her vehicle and died at the scene.

All westbound lanes of Okeechobee Boulevard are closed in the area. Motorists are being diverted to Sansbury Way.