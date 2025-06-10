WPTV uncovers Wellington Community High School students arrested had live ammunition

WELLINGTON, Fla. — WPTV has uncovered alarming new details regarding an incident at Wellington High School in April that resulted in the arrest of two students.

Reports indicate that the duo was found carrying live ammunition on campus, stirring panic and raising questions among parents and administrators alike.

WPTV reporter Joel Lopez has been diligently pursuing answers from district officials since the incident took place, and he recently received documentation through a public records request that sheds light on the events of that day. The findings reveal critical information that many parents feel has not been adequately disclosed by Wellington High School.

One parent, Sharon Taurel, recalls the moment she learned about the situation when her daughter, a freshman at the school, sent her a frantic text.

“She texted me immediately, there were bullets somewhere and they were looking for the gun, and I'm like, what? Very terrifying,” Taurel stated.

The incident left her daughter feeling anxious and frightened, highlighting the serious emotional impact on students during such events.

Nearly two months after the incident, concerns among parents are palpable.

“How do you feel as a parent? Do you feel like you’ve been heard the last few months?” Lopez asked Taurel.

Her response was clear: “No, not at all.”

According to the report obtained by Lopez, a 16-year-old male student had a Glock magazine containing 15 rounds of live ammunition "hidden" inside a water bottle. The student allegedly met another student in the men’s restroom to hand over the ammunition. The second student was then seen trying to conceal the magazine in his waistband, prompting an unrelated student to alert school staff.

“The hidden item at the end was a Glock magazine containing 15 rounds of live ammunition—that is just shocking,” Taurel remarked, echoing the disbelief felt by many parents.

Wellington High School is equipped with metal detectors at entrances, which raises further questions about how the ammunition went undetected.

Wendy Wagner, a parent present on campus that day, expressed her concern, saying, “That’s concerning because how did something get through those metal detectors?”

Parents have been increasingly vocal about their unease regarding campus safety.

“We may never know, and that part is disturbing,” parent Wievke Maule previously commented.

The report states that this caused the school to go into a code yellow while a thorough search was conducted on campus and on the school buses used by the students that day but no weapon was found during the investigation.

The 16-year-old student was also found to have two THC vape pens at the time of the investigation.

The report does recognize the critical role played by two students who reported the incident to authorities. Taurel expressed pride in the students’ actions, stating, “That’s the right thing to do.”

WPTV reached out to chief of police for the School District of Palm Beach County, Sarah Mooney, for a comment but was informed that she was unavailable for an interview. Parents were directed to contact the school directly for further inquiries.

Efforts to reach Wellington area school board member Marcia Edwards for a statement since April have gone unanswered. Taurel calls for greater accountability, urging district officials to prioritize student safety: “Really call attention to Palm Beach County, do whatever is best for our kids.”

Regarding the disciplinary actions taken against the students involved in the incident, the School District of Palm Beach County stated:

“While the School District of Palm Beach County does not comment on individual disciplinary matters related to students, all students in the District are required to uphold the standards outlined in the Student Code of Conduct. Students who violate these rules and regulations are subject to disciplinary action, up to and including expulsion."

