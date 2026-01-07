WELLINGTON, Fla. — As the presence of speed cameras in school zones increase around Palm Beach County, WPTV is listening to your thoughts and frustrations about their effectiveness.

WPTV reporter Christy Waite has been speaking with those in Wellington, where speed zone cameras were implemented last fall, and some claim they have been unfairly ticketed and that the signage is confusing.

WATCH:

Wellington updates school zone speed signage as frustration grows among drivers

Mary McClean travels through the Wellington Landings Middle School zone multiple times each day and has had a negative experience with these cameras, having gotten a ticket for speeding when she thought the cameras weren't active.

McClean got a ticket along Aero Club Drive at 8:35 a.m., where signs show that a camera is enforced and that the speed limit is 20 mph when flashing. However, the ticket was issued when the lights were not flashing, and states she was driving 35 mph in a 20 mph zone.

According to the Village of Wellington's website, the cameras are supposed to be active from 8:35 a.m. to 9:35 a.m. and 3:35 p.m. to 4:35 p.m.— but the signs don't reflect that time. Drivers also say there is confusion about what the actual speed limit is along the road due to the lack of signage.

Waite took McClean's concerns to Wellington, and signs are now changed to reflect the times shown on the village's website.

Wellington released this statement regarding the signs:

"The Village is in the midst of a comprehensive, village-wide review of all school zones within the Wellington service area. While no major or widespread issues were identified during the initial assessment, the review process is ongoing. As part of this effort, the Village is evaluating opportunities to enhance signage and visibility in certain locations and, where appropriate, go above and beyond minimum requirements.

Any enhancements identified through this study will be implemented over the coming months. The Village will also continue to share information with the community to ensure residents are aware of school zone safety measures and the importance of reducing speeds to protect students, parents, and school staff."

WPTV drove through every school zone in the village to document the signs. People we spoke to say they would like to see more signs leading up to New Horizons and Polo Park Middle School.

GPS in the area notifies of the speed cameras; however, the location of the warning and where the camera actually is varies.

McClean and other residents say they plan on disputing their tickets, especially with the updated signs. Residents are hopeful that clearer signs will continue to keep our students safe.