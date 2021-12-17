Wellington mom's club helping provide Christmas gifts to 500 children in need

WELLINGTON, Fla. — A group of mothers in Wellington is once again making sure families in need are having a happy holiday season.

Every year, the Mom's Club of Wellington chooses families in need to purchase gifts for their children.

This year's toy drive began in August with organizers reporting an outpouring of support from local residents, surpassed expectations.

"Due to the pandemic, the last several years has caused local families to forgo behind able to help buy holiday gifts for their children," said Aimee Stern, founder of The Mom's Club of Wellington.

In addition to gifts, the group collected gift cards and non-perishable goods to help local families in need of food.

The toy drive ended Thursday for donations. The disbursement of the holiday items will be conducted Dec. 18-22.

The group said more than 500 children will be receiving gifts this holiday season thanks to the help of kindness of their neighbors.

